Events lined up to welcome New Year in style

By AMOS NGAIRA

More by this Author

Clubbing, dancing, hosting family and friends and praying top the list of things Kenyans will do to usher in the New Year.

For music lovers, top Congolese musician Werrason is already in Nairobi, promising maximum entertainment at an end-of-year concert.

The concert will let Congolese music lovers dance and sing their hearts out as they join the rest of the world in ushering in the New Year.

For comedy fans, the major highlights tonight will be the final edition of the Churchill Show, which will be hosted at the Garden City Mall, off the Thika superhighway.

The show dubbed, “New Year’s Experience” will be hosted by Dan “Churchill” Ndambuki with his crew of Laugh Industry comedians.

The show, which is aired on NTV, has proved to be one of the top crowd pullers of recent times.

Advertisement

Revellers will enjoy fireworks, music and comedy from 6pm until dawn. Entry is Sh1,000 (regular) and Sh2,000 (VIP).

OVERNIGHT VIGIL

Another potentially exciting place for music fans to be tonight in Nairobi is Sippers Bar and Restaurant at Hurlingham where the Afro Ngoma Band will put on the “2020 New Year Show”.

Like at most other entertainment spots, there will be plenty of music and drinks.

In Thika town, revellers can usher in 2020 at the Garage Bar and Grill where several events are lined up. Notably, the show will feature performances by Naiboi, Oga Obinna and DJ Briggy.

The show which will include comedy and disco will start at 2pm to dawn.

For the gospel fraternity, the Nairobi Pentecostal Church Valley Road, St Andrews Church, Baptist Church Ngong Road and KBT PAG Church are among those venues that have slated overnight vigils to usher in the New Year.

Dozens of other churches across the country also have events tonight.

RHUMBA SHOW

In Nakuru, there will be Pamoja Naxfest Concert 2019 at the ASK showground. It will feature performances by gospel singers Emmy Kosgey, Guardian Angel, Rose Muhando, Moji Shortbaba, Phylis Mbuthia, Solomon Mkubwa, Evelyn Wanjiru, Shiro wa GP and Christine Oduor.

Other artistes at the event include DJ Mzito, DJ Warship, Eric Omondi, Maggie Cheruiyot, Exodus Dance Crew, MC Blaze and Mum Cherop. The free-entry event starts at 6pm until dawn.

In Kakamega, the town will host the Pure Praise Concert at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The show will feature Rufftone, veteran musician Sukuma Bin Ongaro, John Shisia, Krystal and others. For Rufftone and Shisia, this will be more of a homecoming party.

Werrason and his Wenge Musica Maison Mere band will be the main acts at a Bomas of Kenya event dubbed, 'Rhumba Handshake Show'.

WOMAN GUITARIST

The flamboyant singer and dancer - whose real name is Noel Ngiama Makanda - has in his group the sensational woman guitarist Sarah Solo, who will making her debut appearance in Nairobi.

Speaking to the Daily Nation on Monday, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, a diehard rhumba fan, said it would be thrilling to see the young and talented guitarist.

"It isn't often that we have a woman guitarist performing. This will be ideal to usher in the New Year."