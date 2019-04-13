Everline Namukhula's burial postponed

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

The burial of Everline Namukhula, who gave birth to quintuplets in March in Kakamega, has been postponed to Wednesday.

Kakamega county officials said Namukhula's burial was rescheduled to allow the county government complete the construction of a house for her family.

Namukhula, 28, died at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital on April 7 of pulmonary embolism — a blood clot blocked blood vessel in her lungs.

Kakamega County minister Robert Makhanu said the local government is upgrading the road leading to Namukhula's in Sisokhe village as well as putting up a decent house for her family members.

The county government has also offered to help in the upkeep of the three newborn babies until they are 18 months old.