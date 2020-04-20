By JOSEPH NDUNDA

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is holding a youthful Congolese national suspected to have killed his girlfriend in Nairobi.



The woman is said to have succumbed to her injuries at her house after allegedly being assaulted by the musician.



Mwanza Ukadidi Didier alias Cobe, a former Koffi Olominde’s backup singer is detained at the Embakasi Police Station over the death of 44-year-old Catherine Mwove.



Cobe is said to have assaulted Ms Mwove at his house in Pipeline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi, on the night of April 8.



ASSAULTED

He later allegedly assaulted her at her hotel in Pipeline area the following day.



He is said to have kicked the door of Ms Mwove’s hotel counter which injured her in the abdomen before he descended on her with kicks and blows.

Corporal Joseph Kibet, who is attached to the DCI offices, said the victim was found dead in her house in Syokimau on April 12. She is suspected to have succumbed to her injuries.



“The injuries are indicative of an organised act of commission,” Corporal Kibet said in an affidavit filed at Makadara Law Courts where he obtained custodial orders.

“A postmortem done at Umash Funeral Home by a government pathologist indicated that she died of internal bleeding due to multiple injuries in the chest, head and ribs consistent to the assault.”

The detective was seeking 14 days custodial orders which were granted by Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.



The matter had initially been reported at Mlolongo Police Station, and witnesses said the assault happened in their presence and the deceased complained of injuries inflicted by Cobe.



But Cobe claimed that he found Ms Mwove and another man drinking in his house.



The two men later fought before Cobe ordered the man out of his house. He claimed that Ms Mwove sustained injuries as she tried to separate them.

Cobe demanded that the man, identified only as Omosh, also be arrested.

