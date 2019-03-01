By BRIAN OKINDA

Former South Mugirango MP Manson Nyamweya has denied that his company is party to the dams scandal rocking the country.

Mr Nyamweya's Kema East Africa Ltd supplies industrial goods such as chemical protective clothing

"Our company is not involved in the corruption scandals. It is a case of innocent entities and companies now being named in the scandals, which brings them bad publicity," Mr Nyamweya said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday summoned the company's bosses for questioning over their involvement in the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dam projects in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Mr Nyamweya said he suspects the projects are riddled with corruption, "But our only connection was when we supplied items worth Sh133,000, which were confirmed as received and the delivery note signed. And if these scandals were not unearthed, I believe our company would have supplied more."

The former legislator said investigators must base their activities on facts, not speculations. He said the latter exposes innocent companies to publicity that can damage their reputation.

The DCI boss, Mr George Kinoti, on Monday summoned 107 companies that were hired to offer services to Italian firm CMC di Ravenna for building the dams.

Kerio Valley Development Authority said Arror was set to cost Sh38.5 billion and Kimwarer Sh28 billion.