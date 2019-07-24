By MOHAMED AHMED

Former Ugenya MP Christopher Karan was Wednesday arrested in Mombasa by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mr Karan was arrested over alleged forgery of election petition documents.

EACC Mombasa boss Japhet Baithalu confirmed the arrest saying the operation was conducted by officers from Nairobi.

CHARGES

“We are processing his documents so that he can be taken to Nairobi where he would be charged,” said Mr Baithalu.

Sources from EACC told Nation that the former MP is to face charges of making a document without authority and uttering fake documents in the petition of number 1 of 2017.

Mr Karan was arrested at a hotel in Mombasa town alongside Dr George Oguna, a medical doctor who allegedly assisted the ex-lawmaker in preparing the fake documents. Dr Oguna was arrested in the Nyali suburbs.

Others arrested in connection to the offence are Mandera County executive committee member Dr Mohamud Adan Mohammed and lawyer George Mugoya.

Dr Mohammed was arrested in Nairobi while Mr Mugoya was nabbed in Kisumu.

Mr Baithalu said the two suspects will be taken to Mombasa and be charged alongside the former MP and Dr Oguna.

They will be arraigned on Thursday, Mr Baithalu said.

Mr Karan lost his seat to David Ochieng following a petition challenging his August 2017 election.

He lost the case twice, at the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

LOST VICTORY

In March 2018, the High Court in Kisumu ruled that Mr Karan's campaign was "perverted" and that the entire August 8, 2017 in Ugenya was "compromised".

His election was nullified and the judge ordered him to respondents to pay Sh7 million in costs.

Later in August, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court decision to nullify the election, citing electoral malpractices.

Justice Hannah Okwengu, who read the judgement in Kisumu on behalf of the three-judge bench, pointed out that the irregularities subverted the will of the voters.