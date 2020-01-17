By DERRICK LUVEGA

Retired judge Daniel Aganyanya has died at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on Friday after suffering a heart attack.

His daughter Caroline said he had developed breathing problems earlier while he was at their Cheptulu home in Hamisi, Vihiga County.

"I drove him to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu today. We had initially hoped to fly him to Aga Khan in Nairobi, where he could be treated by his doctors," said Ms Aganyanya.

She added: "On the way to Kisumu Airport, I noticed he was not okay... While on the way, I realised he was having more trouble breathing. And when we arrived at Aga Khan, he suffered a heart attack. Doctors resuscitated him but he suffered a second heart attack and died."

In 2013, Aganyanya wrote a book titled The Judicial Purge 2003 – That Never Was. He claimed that judges were offered various forms of bribery - including cash, trips abroad and sex - to tilt rulings.

He survived a purge in 2003 and continued serving as a judge for 38 years before retiring in 2012.