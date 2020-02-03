Omamo family embroiled in land tussle

By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

The family of the late Cabinet Minister William Odongo Omamo is locked up in a land dispute.

Omamo was the father of Foreign Affairs CS Rachel Omamo.

Her brother, Mr Jacob Ojoo Omamo, is embroiled in the tussle with two sons of the late politician's cousin.

The disputed land measuring 8.4 hectares is in Utonga, Siaya County. Documents seen by the Nation show the dispute began in 1999 when Dr Omamo was the MP for Muhoroni Constituency.

According to land records obtained by the Nation, the land was first registered as North Sakwa/Maranda in August 1, 1978.

It was registered under the name of Mr Henry Achok Ochido, a cousin of the former minister. Mr Achok, who later died in November 4, 1999, was issued with the certificate of the land on June 10, 1983.

Advertisement

At the centre of the dispute is a transfer of a title deed, which was made on July 3, 1992.

The transfer saw Mr Ojoo issued with a title the same day. The brothers, Mr Bernard Odero and Mr Joseph Ng'ongo, claim the late minister transferred the land to his son's name irregularly.

The two, who began claiming the land in 2000 when Dr Omamo was still alive, alleged that he approached his cousin, Mr Achok, and requested that he uses the land on temporary basis. Mr Achok was not married and did not have children.

The duo say their late uncle, who originally owned the disputed parcel, gave it to their father as a reward. "Our uncle was living in our home. My father was the one taking care of him, and he gave him the land as a reward,” said Mr Odero.

LEGAL REDRESS

Mr Odero claimed that his family only realised that the Omamos were also interested in the land when they started tilling it in 1999. The brothers have on two occasions tried to have the issue addressed through the office of Bondo deputy county commissioner in vain.

The latest attempt was on January 22, when the County Commissioner, Tom Macheneri, through his assistant, Mr M. K Too, wrote to the two parties summoning them for a meeting to resolve the matter. But Mr Ojoo did not turn up for the meeting.

Mr Macheneri confirmed yesterday that he was aware of the dispute, saying he had tried to intervene after a complaint was lodged with his office.