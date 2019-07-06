By CHARLES WANYORO

Former presidential aspirant Jaffer Isaak Sora is seeking a review of the terms for his release from police custody following charges of trafficking bhang worth Sh11.5million.

Mr Sora was arrested at a roadblock in Marsabit town on June 18 while allegedly transporting 400 kilograms of bhang.

When he was first arraigned, the 45-year old politician was granted release on a Sh6 million bond with two sureties of the same amount, or a Sh3 million cash bail, which he was unable to raise.

He then engaged lawyer Njengo, who on July 4 succeeded in having the bond terms halved.

But Mr Sora still could not secure his freedom so he was taken to Marsabit GK Prison.

'PROHIBITIVE'

On Friday, through lawyer Njengo Mwangi, the 2013 presidential hopeful told the High Court that the amount was prohibitive and aimed at denying him liberty to campaign.

Mr Mwangi cited article 49 of the Constitution that says accused persons should be released on reasonable terms.

The lawyer further told Justice Juma Chitembwe that his client was losing out on his education as he needed to travel to Britain, where he is a student.

He added that Mr Sora is not a flight risk since his family lives in Nairobi and because he wants to vie for the presidency in the 2022 general election.

“Although he has a registered political party, he does not have money. My client cannot endanger security. The prosecution has not raised any special situation to give my client high bail amounts."

"TERMS LENIENT"

Mr Sora has been in police custody since June 19, a day after the bhang was found in a small trailer which was being pulled by his Toyota Prado car.

He is said to have been ferrying narcotics suspected to have been sourced from Ethiopia.

State Counsel Claire Murithi opposed the review application saying the terms were lenient, considering the nature of the offence Mr Sora was charged with.

“In his statement he says he is a student and has no source of income but how does he cater for his day to day living? Considering the nature and consequences of the offence, the bail terms are very lenient. [Maybe] the sureties [can be] reduced to one,” Ms Murithi said.