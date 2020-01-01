By BRUHAN MAKONG

Most parts of the country will have occasional rainfall during the first and second weeks of January and remain generally sunny and dry towards the end of the month, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

The weatherman says a few areas in western Kenya, especially those to the south of the Lake Victoria basin, southern Rift Valley, the southeastern lowlands and parts of Central Kenya are likely to have episodes of heavy rainfall resulting in flooding in the first half of the month.

Some of those counties are Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho and Kakamega.

The rainfall is likely to be more than the long-term average amounts received during the same month in other years.

HIGHER AMOUNTS

The beginning of the month is likely to be wet with occasional rainfall likely to be more frequent in the afternoons and during the night.

Sunny and dry conditions are expected to hit Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties in January, where high temperatures of between 30 - 40°C will be experienced.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi counties will receive occasional light rains in the mornings while afternoon or night showers are expected over several places during the first half of the month.

The expected total amounts are likely to be above the long-term average for January.

NORTH EASTERN

In the North Eastern areas of Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo, occasional moderate rainfall is expected at the beginning of the month but sunny and dry conditions are expected to prevail later.

Mandera and Marsabit counties are, however, expected to have mainly sunny conditions throughout the month.

In Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita-Taveta, the expected amount of rainfall is likely to be higher than the long-term average amounts received in January.

COAST

The coastal region of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale is expected to receive occasional rainfall during the first half of January, while sunny and dry conditions are expected towards the end of the month.

According to a review of rainfall performance in the months of October to December 2019, most parts of the country received enhanced rainfall during the month of December.

However, a few stations in the eastern parts of Kenya received normal to below normal rainfall.

FLOODING

An analysis of the October-November-December 2019 seasonal rainfall indicates that the whole country received above normal (generally enhanced) rainfall.

The seasonal rainfall set in early in most parts and the distribution, both in time and space, was good throughout the country.