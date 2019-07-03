New and existing technologies in this space raise a complex web of ethical dilemmas, particularly in data privacy and individuals’ rights.

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

More by this Author

Use of computer applications may have bridged a crucial gap as far as treatment and management of mental disorder is concerned, but experts now warn that these “virtual physicians” pose ethical challenges to the safety of patients’ data.

SELF-ASSESSMENT

A new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), titled: ‘Enabling Better Mental Health for All via Ethical Adoption of Technologies’, notes that severe under-resourcing of the sector has led to innovative computer applications.

Such gadgets can help patients from self-assessment tools like psychological tests, through to measuring their brain activity using developments like electroencephalogram (EEG), anywhere, anytime.

However, there is lack of laws to ensure transparency (how and why data is used and by whom), control of personal data by individuals themselves and security (to guard against misuse).

Take an imaginary Kenyan named Ushindi who experiences an episode of depression in his teens.

He is advised to sign up for mental healthcare services that use mobile phone and Internet technologies to enable him to carefully and timely manage his personal information.

When he is depressed, he gets feedback from his mental healthcare app, which highlights changes in his sociability, say, he is making fewer calls and not leaving his residence as often.

He would then receive a message on his phone inviting him to get in touch with a mental health therapist.

The message also offers a choice of channels through which he could get in touch.

BIG DATA

The app really helps Ushindi put depression under control. He learns to recognise when he’s too anxious or beginning to feel low, and he can practise the techniques he has learnt using online tools and easily access high-quality advice.

If he does not respond to the initial, self-care treatment prescribed, he can be quickly referred to a medical professional.

This experience is replicated across the world in low, middle- and high-income countries according to the report, with similar technology-supported mental illness prevention, prediction and treatment services saving millions of lives.

But how safe is Ushindi’s data online and of other patients around the world?

The new report by Global Future Council on Neurotechnologies, which represents a diverse group of experts drawn from psychiatry, psychology, brain science, technology, advocacy and the public sector, warns that the new and existing technologies in this space raise a complex web of ethical dilemmas, particularly in data privacy and individuals’ rights.

“New technologies offer opportunities to increase mental healthcare access and improve treatment, but policymakers, business leaders and practitioners must consider the privacy, trust and governance risks,” the report says.

AFFORDABILITY

It calls for eight actions, including creation of a governance structure to support broad and ethical use of new technology in mental healthcare, like collection and use of big data.

Experts also want regulations that are grounded in human rights law, and which are nimble enough to enable and encourage innovation while keeping pace with technological advances on safety and efficacy.

On affordability, the team wants creation of sustainable solutions with low-income communities as a priority.

“Mental health disorders are among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide and could cost the global economy $16 trillion by 2030.