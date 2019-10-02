Stay calm – it is important to remain calm and avoid panicking if the vehicle you are in gets immersed in water. It is counter intuitive but it helps you keep a level head and able to take more deliberate and life saving actions.

Unfasten your seat belt and that of children in the vehicle. Prepare the children to be ready to get out

Do not use your mobile phone – do not attempt to call family members or emergency services. The time it takes to operate the phone will cut your chances of survival significantly. You are the only help that you may get at that time.

Open a window. Electric windows may work for some time before the vehicle completely submerges in water. If it does not work, pull out the headrest from the seat and use the metal parts to break open the window. Try to open the windows before the vehicle is completely submerged as the forces of the waves and water will make it more difficult to open.

If windows cannot be opened, exit is still possible through a door. To open the door, however, requires a lot of strength as there will be counter pressure from the water. If the car is still afloat up to this point, opening the door will lead to an increased rate of sinking as more water rushes into the vehicle.

To exit the car, the strongest swimmers should come out first. They should grab onto the roof of the car and come out backwards, head first, face up and pull themselves out. They should then assist weaker swimmers or children out of the vehicle.

Once out of the car, assess whether it would be safe to swim for dry land. If the vehicle is in shallow water and still floating, you could get on the roof and wait for help.