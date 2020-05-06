By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO,



Facebook has named Kenya’s human rights advocate Maina Kiai in the board that will decide on what content to allow or remove from the world’s largest social media platform.



Mr Kiai is a director of Human Rights Watch's Global Alliances and Partnerships Programme. He is also a former United Nations special rapporteur.



According to Facebook, the Oversight Board members have lived in more than 27 countries, and speak at least 29 languages among them.



Other members of the Facebook "supreme court" announced Wednesday include:

- Catalina Botero-Marino: A former special rapporteur for freedom of expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States; currently dean at the law school of the Universidad de los Andes in Colombia.



- Jamal Greene: Columbia University law professor specializing in constitutional rights adjudication.



- Michael McConnell: Former US federal judge who is now a constitutional law professor at Stanford University.



- Helle Thorning-Schmidt: Former prime minister of Denmark who later served as CEO of Save the Children.



- Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei: A human rights advocate at the Open Society Initiative for West Africa.



- Evelyn Aswad: a University of Oklahoma law professor and former State Department lawyer on international human rights standards.



- Endy Bayuni: Former editor-in-chief of the Jakarta Post.



- Katherine Chen: Communications scholar at the National Chengchi University in Taiwan who studies social media, mobile news and privacy.



- Nighat Dad: Digital rights advocate who offers digital security training to women in Pakistan and across South Asia.