Man in fake notes scandal has another safe box, Barclays says

Wednesday March 20 2019

fake notes

Mr Erick Adede. He was arrested by police after fake notes were found in his safe deposit box at Barclays Bank. PHOTO | COURTESY | TWITTER 

In Summary

  • Mr Adede, a businessman, is among the six suspects arrested by Flying Squad officers at Queensway branch.
By JOHN KAMAU
Barclays Bank has identified another safe deposit box registered in the name of Mr Eric Adede, the customer who was arrested on Tuesday over Sh2 billion fake currency found in a safe deposit box at the bank.

In a statement, the bank said they made the revelation after concluding an internal review on Tuesday.

"We immediately reported it and subsequently handed over the box to the DCI. This is in keeping with our zero-tolerance approach to all forms of criminal activity and our commitment to assist with the investigation," it says.

Mr Adede, a Nairobi-based businessman-cum-politician, is among the six suspects arrested by Flying Squad officers at Queensway branch.

The fake notes were in 100-US-dollar denominations.

