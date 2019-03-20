By JOHN KAMAU

Barclays Bank has identified another safe deposit box registered in the name of Mr Eric Adede, the customer who was arrested on Tuesday over Sh2 billion fake currency found in a safe deposit box at the bank.

In a statement, the bank said they made the revelation after concluding an internal review on Tuesday.

"We immediately reported it and subsequently handed over the box to the DCI. This is in keeping with our zero-tolerance approach to all forms of criminal activity and our commitment to assist with the investigation," it says.

Mr Adede, a Nairobi-based businessman-cum-politician, is among the six suspects arrested by Flying Squad officers at Queensway branch.