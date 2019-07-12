Family demands justice for girl defiled by her teacher

By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

The Ministry of Education is on the spot for delaying to intervene over defilement claims that surround a high school teacher in Nakuru North.

The middle-aged teacher is said to have sneaked a Form Three boarding student out of school before assaulting her at his house in June.

Sub-County Education director Joel Kaunda said on Friday that ministry officials met at the school on Thursday, but were yet to arbitrate minutes recorded by the school’s board of management on the investigation of the case.

The family of the victim, however, accused the school management of negligence in resolving the matter. The student was suspended and later expelled from school for allegedly sneaking out on the night of June 5.

EXHAUSTED

“Our daughter came home a day before schools went for half term. It was around 8 o’clock in the morning when she arrived. She looked tired and exhausted, something that ignited our curiosity to know what exactly had brought her home at such an unusual time when others were still in school,” narrated the girls’ mother, adding that she later took her back to school after the short break but she was suspended.

She said the school management later expelled the 16-year-old student after she failed to bring a psychologist’s letter to show that she had seen a counsellor.

“When I reported to the management that my daughter had been defiled and even produced the doctor’s report, a copy of a P-3 form and an OB number from Bondeni Police Station, they kept insisting that the girl was disturbed and needed counselling,” she said.

WARRANT OF ARREST

The school’s principal told the Nation that they were closely following up on the matter.

On Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions directed the police to issue a warrant of arrest against the tutor who was suspended this week.