 Fast facts on crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane - Daily Nation
Breaking News
Nairobi-bound plane crashes in Ethiopia...
  1. Home
  2. News

Fast facts on crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane

Sunday March 10 2019

An image shared on Ethiopian Airlines official

An image shared on Ethiopian Airlines official Twitter handle on March 10, 2019 shows the carrier's Group CEO at the site of the plane crash. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • First word of the crash came from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed when he expressed his "deepest condolences" on Twitter.

  • The plane lost contact six minutes after take-off.

  • Flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in Kenya had 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

Advertisement
By AUGUSTINE SANG
More by this Author

Boeing on Sunday said it is 'deeply saddened' by deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash which occured at Bishoftu shortly after take off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said all 157 people on board the plane died. Here are some fast facts about the crashed plane:

  • The plane belonging to Ethiopian airlines took off at Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital at 8.38am local time.

  • The plane lost contact six minutes after take-off.

  • The Boeing 737-800MAX crashed around the town of Bishoftu, 60km southeast of the capital.

  • Flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in Kenya had 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

  • All passengers and crew on board the Ethiopian Airlines jet have died.

  • First word of the crash came from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed when he expressed his "deepest condolences" on Twitter.

  • The Boeing 737 aircraft is relatively new to the skies, having been launched in 2016. It was added to the Ethiopian Airlines fleet in July last year.

  • Another plane of the same model was involved in a crash five months ago, when a Lion Air flight crashed into the sea near Indonesia with nearly 190 people on board.

  • The passengers were from 33 different nationalities.

Related Stories

Plane crash: Emergency centres set up at JKIA

Relatives of passengers in crashed plane asked to call emergency response team on 0733666066.

  • 15 minutes ago 'No survivors' in Ethiopia plane crash
  • 32 minutes ago Leaders mourn Ethiopia plane crash victims
  • 2  hours ago Nairobi-bound plane crashes in Ethiopia