Fast facts on crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane

The plane belonging to Ethiopian airlines took off at Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital at 8.38am local time.

The plane lost contact six minutes after take-off.

The Boeing 737-800MAX crashed around the town of Bishoftu, 60km southeast of the capital.

Flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in Kenya had 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

All passengers and crew on board the Ethiopian Airlines jet have died.

First word of the crash came from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed when he expressed his "deepest condolences" on Twitter.

The Boeing 737 aircraft is relatively new to the skies, having been launched in 2016. It was added to the Ethiopian Airlines fleet in July last year.

Another plane of the same model was involved in a crash five months ago, when a Lion Air flight crashed into the sea near Indonesia with nearly 190 people on board.