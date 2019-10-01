alexa Ferry services suspended for retrieval of bodies, car in Indian Ocean - Daily Nation
Ferry services suspended for retrieval of bodies, car in Indian Ocean

Tuesday October 1 2019

Ferry tragedy

Divers prepare to dive at the Likoni Crossing Channel on October 1, 2019 to retrieve the bodies of victims who drowned after their vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean on September 29. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • The remains of 35-year-old Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu are believed to be 60 metres under water.
By MOHAMED AHMED
Ferry services have been temporarily suspended at the Likoni Channel in Mombasa to allow retrieval of bodies and the car that plunged into the Indian Ocean.

Kenya Ferry Services on Tuesday said the suspension would last for 30 minutes to let ocean waters calm so that divers can locate the car and the two bodies.

The remains of 35-year-old Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu are believed to be 60 metres under water.

The two died after their car rolled back and plunged into the ocean on Sunday evening.

The retrieval that comes almost 48 hours after the tragedy has cast a spotlight on security lapses, and  KFS’s unpreparedness for disasters at the busy channel.

More follows.

