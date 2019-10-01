By MOHAMED AHMED

Ferry services have been temporarily suspended at the Likoni Channel in Mombasa to allow retrieval of bodies and the car that plunged into the Indian Ocean.

Kenya Ferry Services on Tuesday said the suspension would last for 30 minutes to let ocean waters calm so that divers can locate the car and the two bodies.

The remains of 35-year-old Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu are believed to be 60 metres under water.

The two died after their car rolled back and plunged into the ocean on Sunday evening.

The retrieval that comes almost 48 hours after the tragedy has cast a spotlight on security lapses, and KFS’s unpreparedness for disasters at the busy channel.

More follows.