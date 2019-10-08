By SIAGO CECE

More by this Author

The Kenya Navy is yet to start searching for the bodies of a woman and her four-year-old daughter, who drowned in the Indian Ocean last week.

Government officials said Tuesday that the equipment to be used in the retrieval operation is yet to arrive in the country.

Head of the rescue team, Col Lawrence Gituma, confirmed that the equipment is not available locally and will be imported from South Africa.

Kenya Ferry Services managing director Bakari Gowa told the Nation that private divers hired by the victims’ family continued with their mission Tuesday morning at the Likoni Channel.

The family of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu contracted five divers from SubSeas Services, a commercial diving company operating in South Africa. The government brought in three others from South Africa.

Kighenda and her daughter drowned on September 29 at the Likoni Channel after their car slipped off the ferry.

Advertisement

On Monday, the government announced that it had procured more equipment that will assist the new team in the retrieval mission. The equipment includes an advanced system of remote operated cameras with high resolution to ease visibility.