Kibabii University presented a cultural dance from eastern Uganda performed to encourage a boy who is about to be circumcised.

Kahuho Road Academy presented the winning choral verse, ‘Online’. This poem encourages safe use of the internet.

The team won the trophy for the best performance and the overall challenge award for the National Social Security Fund category with its song ‘Akiba’.

The special composition on the theme ‘NSSF: Growing You For Good’ performed by Keveye Girls from Vihiga County moved the audience.

By ANTHONY NJAGI

More by this Author

Forty-three teams presented items during the final concert of the 93rd edition of the Kenya National Music Festival at Kabarak University Tuesday.

Present were Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, festival chairman Peter Wanjohi, executive secretary Ruth Agesa, Kabarak University Vice-Chancellor Henry Kiplangat and many other guests.

CIRCUMCISED

The special composition on the theme ‘NSSF: Growing You For Good’ performed by Keveye Girls from Vihiga County moved the audience.

The team won the trophy for the best performance and the overall challenge award for the National Social Security Fund category with its song ‘Akiba’.

The song encourages a saving culture from an early age.

NSSF communication manager Christopher Khisa said the main highlights were saving for retirement, the benefits that accrue from the savings and creation of awareness on the right to social security.

The other team that thrilled the audience was St Alloys Academy, which presented a song praising a woman who supported orphans and the needy.

Kahuho Road Academy presented the winning choral verse, ‘Online’. This poem encourages safe use of the internet.

Kibabii University presented a cultural dance from eastern Uganda performed to encourage a boy who is about to be circumcised.

The team was directed by Dr Janet Babusea and Mr John Mukachi.

Makueni Girls High School presented a choral verse, ‘The Book of Numbers’. The poem is about the need to be counted during the national census towards the end of this month.

‘Ojwang Winyo’, a Luo folk song, was presented by Kisumu National Polytechnic students.

MOTION

Ms Gloria Muleri and Mr Reuben Liganwa composed the song ‘Huniachi, which was presented by Likoni Special School For the Visually Impaired.

The song is more of a prayer. It says God can never abandon his people.

St Elizabeth Secondary School from Uganda performed a traditional dance that encourages warriors during a war.

Kabarak University had a song on suffering and endurance while Sun and Shield School presented an item, ‘Juba Mdudu’, composed by Kevin Nadine.

The song asks parliamentarians to sponsor a motion that calls for the promotion of appropriate online behaviour.

It also tells parents to guide and counsel their children, especially on how to use the internet.

The winner in the choral verse category was Archbishop Njenga Girls High School from Kakamega.

The Kenya Institute of Professional Studies, led by Mr Evans Omwoyo, the principal, was top in the Kiswahili verse category.