By ANTHONY NJAGI

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) end-of-the-year Christmas concert was held at the Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi on Friday night, with various artistes thrilling audiences with their performances.

Choirs, dancers and stand-up comedians performed Christmas themed songs, plays and jokes to the merriment of the audience at the concert.

The most popular Christmas carols that were performed were Joy to the world and We wish you a Merry Christmas.

Other performances that were popular with the audience came from Butita, stand-up comedian, Big Ted and Victor Munyavu

KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua said: "We will continue to use music, theatre and dance as a way of expressing and promoting values in families during Christmas festivities.”

NEW BOARD

Dr Mutua also introduced KFCB’s new board members to the audience and staff who had travelled from different parts of the country.

The officials are Mr Norman Magaya, Ms June Gachuhi, Ms Joyce Wamucii and Mr Nehemiah Kipkoech Maina.

Dr Mutua said the board had acquired Nairobi Film Centre, formerly known as Nairobi Cinema, to be used by theatre groups, as film studios and show cinemas.

"We have also moved several of our regional offices to better premises,” he said.