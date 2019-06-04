A fire broke out at Malik Heights building on Ngong Road in Nairobi on Monday night destroying properties of unknown value.

According to security guards in the area, the building, which hosts a car bazaar, restaurant and offices, went up in flames a few minutes before 9pm.

Explosions could be heard from inside the building as efforts to salvage vehicles parked in the basement were underway.

People watch as a car is pushed out of Malik Heights building on Ngong Road. Fire broke out in the building on June 3, 2019. Property of unknown value was destroyed by the fire. PHOTO | JOAN PERERUAN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

There were no injuries reported as at the time of going to press.

The fire is believed to have started on the ground floor though its cause is yet to be established.

At least five firefighting vehicles were at the scene including two excavators that were used to clear sections of the road for vehicles salvaged from the building.

The nine-story building was opened for business in 2017.