The blaze was first reported in Moorland near Lake Ellis in Tharaka-Nithi County and spread to the neighbouring Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Laikipia and Nyeri counties.

Mother Nature has come to the aid of overwhelmed firefighters after heavy rains on Saturday put out part of the huge fire on Kirinyaga Castle Forest on the southern side of Mt Kenya National Park.

A report by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry shows that Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and members of the Community Forest Association (CFA) also put out fires at Ndaragwa and Kamiruri area.

But the fire is still raging in Chogoria, Tharaka-Nithi County and is threatening the northwest of the park.

The wildfire has engulfed the Mt Kenya National Park for the last eight days and consumed many hectares of vegetation as well as killed many animals.

EXTENSIVE FIRE

About 610 firefighters, among them 490 Kenya Defence Forces soldiers, have been battling the fierce inferno using five helicopters and water hand pumps among other tools.

In Geta Forest, fire is still wreaking havoc in the steep Sofia area where gradients have made it difficult for the nearly 100 members of CFA and KFS officers to put it out.

In Shamata Forest, fire is also burning towards central moorlands of Aberdare.

In the North Rift, fires have also been reported in Chororgey private farms in Kerio Valley, about 10 kilometres from Penon Forest Station.

TOBIKO DIRECTIVE

Because of the increased fire incidences, the Environment and Forestry ministry issued new policy demanding a 48-hour written notice from residents intending to burn any vegetation in areas adjacent to forests.