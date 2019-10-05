alexa Five suspects arrested over murder of Rai Cement boss - Daily Nation
Five suspects arrested over murder of Rai Cement boss

Saturday October 5 2019

Rai Cement factory General Manager Chetan Vyas

Detectives on October 5, 2019 apprehended five people linked to the killing of Rai Cement factory General Manager Chetan Vyas. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • Vyas was murdered in his house at Rai Cement factory between September 22 and 23.
  • The DCI cautioned companies that employ foreign-trained personnel to always seek their clearance.
By JUSTUS OCHIENG'
Detectives on Saturday arrested five suspects linked to the murder of Rai Cement factory General Manager Chetan Vyas following forensic investigations at the crime scene.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspects as 38-year-old Azim Salim, Osman Noor (24), Mohamed Shahid(38), Yacoob Wali (24) and 29-year-old Shabdin Ismail, a former security guard who has worked in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"They are assisting in further investigations," the DCI said in a tweet, adding that a terrorism angle is being looked into.

All the suspects are loading supervisors at Rai Cement Company.

The agency cautioned companies that employ foreign-trained personnel to always seek their clearance, which is done through Interpol.

Earlier, a security guard at the factory was arrested. Kericho Deputy Police Commander Patricia Nasio said the assailants were captured on a CCTV camera entering the house through the roof.

