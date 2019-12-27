Flood waters leave trail of destruction

In Rachuonyo North, flood waters have destroyed homes in Bala, Kauma and Kawadhgombe villages in Kibiri ward.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

At least 860 families from Rangwe and Rachuonyo North sub-counties have been affected by floods after River Awach burst its banks following heavy rain in the area.

In Rangwe, families from Kochia Central, West Kochia and East Kochia locations have been affected by the floods which destroyed their homes and crops.

The affected families are camping at Nyarut Primary School.

Kochia West Location Chief Joseph Juma said hundreds of families are affected in six villages in his area.

In the same sub-county, floods destroyed crops in Kadeka Wanjara, Kochien’g, Landa Nyadundo and Kamaja villages in East Kagan location.

Area chief Washintone Opiyo said no one from the villages has been displaced.

Advertisement

“Fast moving water and wind destroyed crops. Fortunately, no house was damaged and no one has been displaced,” he said.