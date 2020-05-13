By NATION TEAM

Heavy rains have continued to occasion floods in several parts of Kenya, leaving a trail of death, misery and destruction in their wake.

Flood waters have washed away roads, homes and even submerged crops, endangering the food security of many families.

For instance, in Suam area, West Pokot County, Juliet Nafula -- a farmer -- is among several residents living along River Suam who are counting huge losses after their crops were destroyed by floods.

Juliet Nafula at her destroyed farm in Suam area. PHOTO | OSCAR KAKAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Residents mill around River Suam after it burst its bank. PHOTO | OSCAR KAKAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

OUT OF SUPPLIES

In Tana River County, residents of Majengo have called on the county government to move with speed and repair a key bridge that was washed away after River Tana burst its banks.

They told the Nation that they were fast running out of food and medicine as there was no way to access nearby towns to replenish stocks. They added that it was too dangerous to use canoes to transport people and goods as hippos have strayed close to the villages.

“We are lucky that crocodiles can’t attack when the water is too swift. Three canoes were recently submerged as we watched. The victims were lucky to swim across,” said one of the residents, Mr Suleiman Hiribae.

Residents in Tana River County were forced to seek temporary shelter in camps as floods wreak havoc. PHOTO | STEPHEN ODUOR | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Elsewhere in Tana Delta, construction of the Sh70 million Kitere-Gamba road has been halted after River Tana washed sections of it away.

Roads executive Stephen Wachira said the contractor was ordered to stop work until further notice.

The Tarasaa- Chara road has also been rendered impassable, with commuters depending on a tractor for local transport.

PLEAD FOR FOOD, WATER

Displaced persons at Chesegon area on the West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet border have raised concern over shortage of food and water, and the chilly weather conditions. They were affected by floods and mudslides two weeks ago.

There are more than 1,000 displaced persons in the area. They called for urgent resettlement to safer grounds, saying, they lost everything and life had become unbearable.

Meanwhile, in Mandera County, Governor Ali Roba blamed heavy rains in the Ethiopian highlands for causing flooding downstream in his devolved unit.

"In the context of Covid-19, we have concerns over inadequate makeshift structures of the displaced persons which is increasing the risk of transmission," he said.

16 DEAD

In Central Kenya region, sixteen people have been killed by floods following heavy rains pounding the area.

According to regional Red Cross Manager Gitonga Mugambi, 15,000 families from the area have also been displaced by flash floods.

Briefing the press on Sunday at Kariti village in Kirinyaga County, Mr Mugambi revealed that seven of the drowned victims have been retrieved and their bodies taken to various mortuaries.

He said the most affected counties are Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Laikipia and Kiambu.

"We have provided tents, mosquito nets, soap and blankets to more than 46 families displaced by floods after Sagana river bursts its banks," he explained.

Some families from Kirinyaga have been forced to flee their homes after their houses were submerged and property destroyed.

Thigirici assistant chief Mercy Wanjiku thanked Red Cross officials for touring the area to help the floods victims.

GOOD NEWS

In Narok County, it was good news as some 114 families displaced by floods in Emarti village two weeks ago have returned to their homes.

Well-wishers donated food and other items to the households. They were camping at Olemeoshi Primary School while others were staying with relatives and neighbours.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai said engineers were assessing damage to roads.

