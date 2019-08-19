By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki has been re-arrested by flying squad officers after being freed earlier on Sh11m cash bail; he was charged with tax evasion.

The businessman had been also been ordered to deposit his passports in court.

Mr Kariuki was earlier on Monday charged with tax evasion. The tycoon is said to have jetted into the country Monday morning, more than a week after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The prosecution has presented three files. In the first file, the accused are charged with nine counts relating to tax evasion amounting to Sh17 billion.

Detectives had been hunting for the businessman after the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Noordin Haji, ordered his arrest alongside eight others on claims of tax evasion amounting to more than Sh41 billion by Africa Spirits and Wow Beverages in Thika.

Mr Kariuki, Wow Beverages directors Stuart Gerald Herd and Robert Thinji Muriithi, and Africa Spirits Directors Peter Njenga Kuria and Geoffrey Kaaria Kinoti Mbombua are facing a total of 21 counts of tax evasion and being in possession of counterfeit excise duty stamps.