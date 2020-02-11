The leaders said Moi’s philosophy of Peace, Love and Unity was in line with religious doctrine and called on elected leaders to follow in his footsteps.

They argued that during his tenure, Mr Moi contributed to growth of education institutions across the country.

The clerics eulogised Kenya’s second president as a generous leader who had education at his heart.

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

Religious leaders have appealed to Kenyans and political detainees offended by former President Daniel Moi to forgive him.

The former president will be buried on Wednesday at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County.

FORGIVENESS

Led by Interfaith Network Secretary General Arch Bishop Stephen Kalunyu and Council of Imams Chairperson Col Hassan Bonaya, the leaders said Mr Moi, like any other human was not perfect but was a peace loving leader.

“He (Moi) even sought forgiveness after leaving the top leadership and as believers, we must forgive others for God to forgive us. Moi was a human being like any other and though had his own faults, wanted Kenyans to live in peace, love and unity,” said Arch Bishop Kalunyu.

The clerics eulogised Kenya’s second president as a generous leader who had education at his heart.

Advertisement

They argued that during his tenure, Mr Moi contributed to growth of education institutions across the country.

The church leaders said the former president will be remembered for minimal graft cases and efficient service delivery.

CORRUPTION

“We had very minimal cases of corruption during his time and services were so efficient,” said Ahmed Sett, the Interfaith Network Chair.

Mr Sett, who was among 23 Kenyans awarded Head of State Commendation by President Moi in 1998 for agitating for women rights, said during his previous visits in the county, the former president stressed on the need for Christians and Muslims to live in peace.

The leaders said Moi’s philosophy of Peace, Love and Unity was in line with religious doctrine and called on elected leaders to follow in his footsteps.

GOOD POLITICS

While stressing on the need for politicians to embrace good politics, Col Bonaya eulogised Moi as a strict and principled leader, a trait he said every head of State must possess.

“Politicians must always remember Moi’s slogan of Siasa Mbaya Maisha Mbaya (Bad Politics, Bad life) and embrace his [Moi’] philosophy of Peace, Love and Unity for growth and development of our country,” said Col Bonaya.