Former Kerio Valley Development Authority managing director David Kimosop arraigned over the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) managing director David Kimosop has been charged in court over the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

He is among eight suspects that had yet to be arraigned after last week's arrest and charging of more than 10 suspects including former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his ex-Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

Mr Kimosop was arrested on Friday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as he returned to the country from Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of Congo through Tanzania.

The suspects are being charged with multiple counts including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, among other charges.