Former Tetu MP Ndungu Gethenji has been arrested by the Flying Squad in the capital Nairobi.

Police did not immediately disclose the reasons for his arrest on Friday but it is linked a property ownership row pitting the former Jubilee lawmaker against his brother Gitahi Gethenji.

Mr Ndung’u is the controlling shareholder of Kihingo Village (Waridi Gardens) Limited and Kihingo Village (Waridi) Management One Limited (KVWGML), which owns the high-end estate.

Mr Ndung’u and his elder brother Gitahi Gethenji have been fighting over management of the Sh20 billion estate.

Waridi Gardens Estate in Kitisuru, Nairobi, consists of 55 housing units each valued at Sh400 million and a clubhouse.

