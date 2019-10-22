By SYLVANIA AMBANI

I first met Ann Kamoni in 2014 while working for the Nairobi News newspaper at Nation Centre.

We became instant friends!

Perhaps, she felt that I needed someone to hold my hand, having just arrived in the big city for the first time as an adult, with no sense of direction. ‘Kamum’, as she was fondly called by her close friends, knew Nairobi like the back of her hand.

I was attracted to how easy she took life.

LIVELY CHARACTER

Anyone who really got to interact with Ann, found it impossible not to get hooked to her lively character. This side of her was only known to those who were lucky enough get into her inner circle.

Ann cut the image of a timid girl to those who didn't get to know her at a personal level.

But the truth of the matter is that she was courage personified and one of the toughest people I have ever met.

She was a true believer of 'living today like it’s your last day'.

When times were tough and we had no idea where to get bus fare, she would always give me a smile and tell me not to worry. “Something will come up,” she always reassured. And indeed, the day would not end before our lady luck came calling.

Her knowledge on photography was unmatched.

Ann’s soft spot was reserved for only one person in her life: Her son, whom she loved unconditionally.

Ann took her last click at life on Sunday on Mashujaa Day, for indeed she was a hero in her own right.

Before joining Nation Media Grouo, the East African School of Journalism alumnus had worked for The Standard newspaper. After her stint at NMG, she worked at ODM leader Raila Odinga’s office.

Following her death, tributes poured in for the fallen photographer, led by friends and colleagues who were had the privilege of working with her.

“She will be greatly missed. She was sprightly with an infectious smile. She was a photographer par excellence and her contribution to the trade cannot be gainsaid. May she rest in peace,” said Daily Nation News Editor Francis Wanyonyi, who worked with her at Nairobi News.

“Ann was a jovial person, always ready to greet you with a smile. She was hardworking, with a bright future ahead of her. It’s unfortunate that she has left us so soon,” said Daily Nation Political and Parliamentary Editor Lucas Barasa.

“She loved listening to Judy Boucher Sadly she will never listen to that again Fare thee well Ann Kamoni This still looks like a bad dream,” said Don Victor. “Dennis Onyango, who had brought her to work briefly for Raila Odinga as a photographer, and from where I got acquainted to her, tells me she leaves behind a daughter (Ann leaves behind a son). Ann Kamoni is a good soul. I wish her rest,” said blogger Disembe Dikembe.

“May you rest in the arms of the Lord who formed you from the dust of the earth? My friend Ann Kamoni, may Christ who died for you admit you into His garden of paradise. May Christ, the true Shepherd, embrace you as one of His flock? May He forgive all your sins and set you among those he has chosen. RIP Ann Kamoni,” said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)’s Director of Communications Philip Etale.