Mr Moi's long-serving Press Secretary, Lee Njiru, confirmed that he left the city hospital and assured Kenyans that he was now out of danger.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Former president Daniel arap Moi has been discharged from Nairobi Hospital after undergoing treatment since October 28.

“His medical team led by his personal physician, Dr David Silverstein, gave him a clean bill of health and he has now been discharged,” said Mr Njiru on Thursday.

GRATITUDE

Meanwhile, the Moi family has expressed gratitude to those who offered prayers and sent "quick recovery" messages.

Mr Moi has been taken to hospital several times for routine examinations, twice in October.

In his latest admission, whose date Mr Njiru declined to confirm, Mr Moi was said to have had breathing problems and was on life support.

This fuelled speculation about his health, forcing the family to release a statement to allay fears.

PAST EXAMS

The former President turned 95 on September 2, a birthday that was celebrated at a private function at his Kabarak home.

Besides attending the local hospitals, Mr Moi has previously been treated in Israel on March 11, 2018 for knee check up.

The problem with his knee began on July 30, 2006 after he was involved in an accident in Limuru.

Mr Moi was then travelling to Kabarak from Machakos, where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scott Theological College.