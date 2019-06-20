By JACOB WALTER

Former presidential aspirant Jaffer Isaak Sora was on Thursday charged with being in possession of bhang worth Sh11 million.

The 45-year-old politician was arrested on Wednesday night after he was found ferrying the drugs suspected to have been sourced from Ethiopia in his Toyota Prado trailer.

Mr Sora was stopped by police officers at a roadblock and declined request to have his vehicle searched.

Police then arrest him and towed his vehicle to the Marsabit Police Station where they found of 89 bales of bhang stashed in the car trailer.