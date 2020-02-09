By JOEL ODIDI

Four Chinese nationals have been arrested after a video of one of them canning a Kenyan staff in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, emerged.

Detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa on Sunday and arrested Deng Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling. Eight Kenyans who work at the hotel were also picked for interrogation.

Officials said Deng, who was caught on video canning the unnamed employee works at the hotel as a chef without a work permit.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in its twitter handle that Chang and Ou hold expired visas. Chang, however has a work permit while Ou does not. Yu, a cashier at the hotel, has a visitor’s visa.

He does not have a work permit. The suspects were taken to Kilimani Police Station.

In the video recorded at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, last week, a Chinese is seen flogging a Kenyan waiter for allegedly reporting late for work.

