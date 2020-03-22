Four military bosses in line to succeed Gen Mwathethe

By NYAMBEGA GISESA

Four lieutenant-generals are in line to succeed Kenya Defence Forces boss General Samsom Mwathethe in an anticipated military shake-up.

The anticipated shake-up, in which the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) still has a chance for a second extension, is likely to affect all service commanders and the Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF), Lt-Gen Robert Kibochi.

If Lt-Gen Kibochi is not appointed CDF, he will have to be retired as he is just a few months away from the retirement age of 61 for lieutenant-generals.

The same fate would befall Lt-Gen Kibochi’s age-mate, Lt-Gen Leonard Ngondi, who is currently serving as Force Commander for the African Union‑United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

BROAD CHANGES

The expected broad changes are likely to see new service commanders appointed at the Kenya Navy, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Army, that is if the Kenya Army Commander, Lt-Gen Walter Koipaton ole Raria, is either promoted to CDF or appointed as the VCDF.

Vice Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Lieutenant-Generals Kibochi and Ngondi are up against Lt-Gen Ole Raria for the KDF helm as the next CDF will most likely come from the Kenya Army, since Gen Mwathethe is a Navy officer and before him, Gen Julius Karangi’s unit was the Air Force.

The other high-ranking officer who has chances of being promoted to full General is National Defence College (NDC) Commandant Lt-Gen Adan Mulata, who is disadvantaged as he is from the Kenya Air Force.

Furthermore, commandants of military colleges often end up retiring from the force in spite of holding high ranks.

Although not contained in the KDF Act, the rotation of the CDF boss seat among the three services has been practised for the past two decades.

This is based on the Tonje Rules, so-called in honour of former Chief of General Staff Daudi Tonje, which have helped eliminate unnecessary lobbying for the four-star general’s position, instead advocating for assessment based on merit, expertise and talent.

CORPS OF SIGNALS MAN

If appointed CDF, Lt-Gen Kibochi will become the first non-infantry commander from the Kenya Army to command it and to become KDF chief, creating some history of sorts.

Lt-Gen Kibochi, who belongs to the Corps of Signals, has held various command posts and appointments including Commander of the Kenya Army, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training at Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy.

National Defence College Commandant Lt Gen Adan Mulata. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He served with the United Nations as Commander of the Kenyan Contingent in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) from 2000 to 2001.

Lt-Gen Ole Raria, who comes from Kajiado East, is the 21st Commander of the Kenya Army and took over the position from Lt-Gen Kibochi.

Lt-Gen Ngondi served as the Commandant of the National Defence College; Commander, Kenya Army; General Officer Commanding Western Command; General Officer Commanding Eastern Command; Chief Instructor, Defence Staff College; Brigade Commander and Commandant, School of Infantry.

TOUGH CHOICES

He has also served as Force Commander in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (2012) and Commanding Officer, Kenyan Battalion (Kenbatt) in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (2000).

Lt-Gen Mulata was promoted to the position in May last year and appointed Commandant, National Defence College.

The Sunday Nation has learnt that the Defence Council has tough choices to make before deciding either to pick the next CDF or further extending the term of General Mwathethe.

Those privy to the happenings say the choices are made more difficult by considerations such as the implications of altering the top command of the military.

The 2022 General Election is also coming into play in the succession politics.

Will the Defence Council choose a new CDF and new service commanders for the incoming President in 2022, or will it buy time for the new commander-in-chief of the defence forces to choose his own men?

SWEEPING CHANGES

The hard choices come after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the term of service of Gen Mwathethe for one year from May 6, 2019 on the advice of the Defence Council.

The Number One Board, the organ that decides changes in the appointment and promotion of senior military and possible retirement or extension of contracts of the Kenya Army, Kenya Navy and Kenya Air Force commanders is expected to meet any time from this month to discuss the positions.

The Kenya Air Force has been without a deputy commander since the retirement of Brigadier Simon Wachira in September last year.

Kenya Air Force Commander Maj-Gen Francis Ogolla is said to be due for retirement.

However, he still has one more year to serve before reaching his retirement age and may continue to serve his full four-year term if he gets his Level 2 retirement age approved.

At the Kenya Navy, Commander Maj-Gen Levy Mghalu is also due to retire after the end of his one-year contract extension, which he got alongside that of General Mwathethe last year.

PROMOTION

Changes at the Kenya Navy might see the promotion of any of the Brigadiers namely William Kombe (Kenya Navy Deputy Commander) or Jimson Mutai (Base Commander, Mtongwe) to Major-General and subsequent appointment as Kenya Navy Commander.

At the Kenya Army, if Commander Lt-Gen Ole Raria is not promoted to a full general, then he is likely to be appointed the Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

In case of promotion of Lt-Gen Ole Raria, a possible successor in the Kenya Army Commanders will come from any of the following Major-Generals Thomas Chepkuto (Deputy Army Commander), Jonah Mwangi (Assistant Chief of Defence Forces Operations, Doctrine and Training), Ayub Matiiri (General Officer Commanding Eastern Command) and Joseph Kivunzi (General Officer Commanding Western).

Under the KDF Act, the CDF serves for a single four-year term or retires upon attaining the mandatory retirement age, whichever comes first.

The KDF Act states that all officers of the defence forces will be required to retire on age grounds.

A general is supposed to retire at 62, a Lieutenant-General at 61, a Major-General at 59 and a Brigadier at 57 years.

However, the law puts a disclaimer on the General that: “The maximum retirement age shall be amended from time to time through legislation on recommendation by the Defence Council.”

LEGISLATION

So far, there has not been any legislation on the same, with the disclaimer giving General Mwathethe a lifeline.

The KDF Act states that “the Chief of the Defence Forces, the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces and the Service Commanders shall serve for a single term of four years or retire upon the attaining of the mandatory retirement age, whichever comes first,” and keeps silent on extension of terms of service.

Intense, ambitious and hugely competitive – though not without detractors, General Mwathethe had a reputation as probably the first Kenyan commander to take care of the welfare of his soldiers.

As the end of his term nears, General Mwathethe is rebuilding the entire counterinsurgency and counterterrorism strategy of Kenya, which seeks to move the military from kinetic engagement to soft power.

He has introduced the concept of soft power in which the military is moving out to speak to radicalised youth and radical Muslim leaders about the dangers of violent extremism.