Covid-19: Four more test positive- VIDEO...

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen to 42 after four more cases were confirmed on Sunday.

During a briefing on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said of the four, one is a Kenyan, one American, one Cameroonian and one a Burkinabé. He said three of the cases were based in Nairobi and one in Mombasa. The CS said of the 42 cases, 24 are male while 18 are females. Nairobi leads with 31 cases followed by Kilifi (six), Mombasa (Three) and Kwale (one) and Kajiado (one).

Mr Kagwe revealed that 1,426 people are being monitored while 215 others were discharged after completing 14-day mandatory quarantine.

To contain the pandemic, he said that mass testing in ongoing on those who arrived in the country from last Sunday. The CS said that 18 people were waiting for their test results at Mbagathi Hospital. He said that those who will test positive will be isolated.

The CS warned leaders against perpetuating lies about coronavirus on social media for political mileage. He, however, urged all Kenyans to observe high standards of hygiene and physical distancing.

He commended the private sector for assisting government to find facilities that can be used as hospitals, isolation centres.