By PETER MBURU

More by this Author

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered investigations on two chiefs in Bomet after three children consumed a bootleg drink and fell ill.

The minors, including one of under 10 years, were admitted to Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho County after taking chang’aa on Wednesday.

Dr Matiang’i on Wednesday issued a stern statement, ordering Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mongo Chimwaga to immediately start investigations.

He accused the chief and sub-chief of Mogogosiek Location of negligence and dereliction of duty.

“Upon confirming the incident, the CS directed the Regional Commissioner to facilitate immediate investigations into the negligence of the area chief and assistant chief with a view to taking disciplinary action for dereliction of duty,” a statement from the ministry stated.

“An immediate crackdown in the area has also led to the arrest of four suspects, who are now detained at Konoin Police Station, awaiting to be arraigned in court tomorrow (Thursday),” the statement stated.