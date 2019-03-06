French President Emmanuel Macron is expected in the country next week for the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-4).

Mr Ado Lõhmus, President Macron's Special Envoy to UNEA, told a press conference in Nairobi on Monday that he will attend the opening of the high-level segment of the UNEA-4.

Delegates from across the world will gather in the city from March 11 to 15 to engage the highest-level decision-making body on matters environment.

“On the 14th, he will open the ‘One planet Summit’ (OPS) which will also be meeting here in Kenya alongside UNEA. The ‘One planet Summit’ is the French initiative to engage member states and global ministers to implement climate policies,” said Mr Lõhmus.

AGENDA

Co-chaired by Presidents Macron and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, the high-level session will gather heads of State and ministers already involved in OPS coalitions or heading national delegations to UNEA-4.

It will also involve representatives of the finance and the business sectors, local governments, civil society, and youth.

The session will tackle two main issues - promoting renewable energy and fostering resilience, adaptation and biodiversity.

AFRICA SOLUTIONS

This first regional edition of the OPS will highlight Africa's unique role as a global partner facing both challenges and opportunities, in the field of innovative solutions for adaptation and resilience in particular.

The summit, according to Mr Lõhmus, will showcase concrete achievements and breakthrough initiatives, and trigger new coalitions and commitments.

The main theme for this year’s OPS is deforestation and diversity loss. Discussions will endeavour to find solutions for the African region.

PREPARATION

The special envoy said more than 2,000 delegates from around the world had registered to attend UNEA-4.

According to Unep’s Director and Regional Representative for Africa, Ms Juliette Biao, open-ended meetings of the Committee of Permanent Representatives started on March 4, 2019.

The aim was to actively engage in the preparatory process of the assembly prior to next week’s event.