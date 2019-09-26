GSU officers sent to Transmara to curb new tribal clashes
Thursday September 26 2019
Officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) have been deployed to Nkararo-Enooretet border in Transmara, Narok County after two people were killed in renewed border clashes between two clans.
Three people including two chiefs have been arrested and are currently held at Kilgoris Police Station in connection with the skirmishes.
Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said GSU officers were dispatched on Thursday morning to reinforce regular police on the ground after fresh fighting between the two Maasai clans erupted on Wednesday evening.
SECURITY MEETING
On Thursday afternoon the commissioner was in a close-door meeting with the county security committee over the clashes that have been recurring in the last four months.
A local source told the Nation on phone that two people from both sides of the clans were killed with arrows and several others injured during an overnight fight.
Armed with bows and arrows, the two fighting groups engaged each other for the better part of Wednesday evening over a piece of land in the border which land officials are on the ground to establish the border.
Two weeks ago, police officers arrested 54 people in connection with boundary dispute at Nkararo area.
Two months ago, attackers stormed one of the homes on the volatile border and attacked a schoolboy raising tensions in the area. Since then, there has been retaliatory fights between the two clans.
The border has been a hotspot for conflict for a long time. It has brewed hatred among the two clans which now seem to have reached tipping point.
The government had intervened and the two communities agreed that land adjudication officials and the county land registrar should identify the boundaries and erect beacons in the presence of eight local leaders, four from each side.