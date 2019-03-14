By MAUREEN KAKAH

Controversial televangelist David Kariuki Ngare, popularly known as Gakuyo, wants the report by cooperatives regulator recommending that his real estate firm be surcharged Sh1 billion for Ekeza Sacco scandal suspended.

Mr Gakuyo on Thursday asked the High Court in Nairobi to ignore the report by the commissioner of co-operatives development.

The investigation report also recommended that Gakuyo pay the sacco Sh40 million.

Ekeza Sacco was permitted to take appropriate measures to recover all defaulted loans amounting to Sh564 million.

The preacher is also seeking to stop the commission from removing the management committee of the sacco.