By SIMON CIURI

A Jkuat student was on Wednesday night attacked by armed thugs while walking to the hostels with two of his friends.

Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno said the gang that attacked Oliver Simiyu and his friends was armed with knives.

He said Mr Simiyu's friends escaped unhurt.

LIPS CUT

Reports indicated that the attack took place near Seagull Hotel Philo 1 Street shortly after 9pm.

It was said that the assailants cut the victim's lips before stealing his phone.

Witnesses said the victim bled heavily and was rushed to Jkuat Hospital.

MANY ATTACKS

Students of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Nairobi have in the past held demonstrations over their security, following several attacks on students.

And for many residents of Juja town in Kiambu County, a threat to Jkuat students is a threat to their businesses.

The vibrancy of the small dusty town has been mostly maintained by the 30,000 students, most of whom live off campus as the university’s hostels can host only 2,700 of them.

POLICE QUESTIONED

Following the incidents, police have been on the spot, more so following an attack by four of them on a student who took part in demonstrations at the university on Monday.

Officers from Juja and Makongeni Police stations descended on the learners, who, ironically, were protesting over rising insecurity around the main campus, with blows, kicks and clubs.

Three of the officers were identified as Corporal George Mwathania and Police Constables Jonathan Kibet and Boniface Muthama.