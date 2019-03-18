 9 held over rape of Maseno students - Daily Nation
9 arrested over attacks on Maseno University students

Monday March 18 2019

Police have arrested nine suspects linked to

Police have arrested nine suspects linked to violent robberies and gang rape of Maseno University students on March 17, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • Police say they found suspects in possession of weapons, drugs and stolen items.
  • Some of the suspects fled police dragnet.

  • Students at the university have been protesting about insecurity for many years with little results.

By VALENTINE OBARA
Detectives have arrested nine suspects accused of criminal acts against Maseno University students.

The nine are alleged to be members of a gang that has frequently been robbing with violence and gang raping students off campus in Kisumu County.

“Stolen chairs, bhang, pangas and claw bars (were) confiscated. Other suspects escaped but are being pursued by detectives,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement.

Students at the university have been protesting about insecurity for many years with little results.

Crimes against students in other public universities have become commonplace, with several injured or killed in attacks off campus where they usually live in private hostels.

The suspects, who the DCI said were arrested on Sunday after a tip-off are: Mr Patrick Okanda, Mr Peter Amango Sande, Mr Geoffrey Okiya Mutunga, Mr Obed Panyako, Mr Peter Obed, Mr David Ndegu, Mr Samuel Kuya, Mr Stephen Oloo and Mr Nahashon Arena.

The suspects are awaiting arraignment.

