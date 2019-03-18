Students at the university have been protesting about insecurity for many years with little results.

By VALENTINE OBARA

Detectives have arrested nine suspects accused of criminal acts against Maseno University students.

The nine are alleged to be members of a gang that has frequently been robbing with violence and gang raping students off campus in Kisumu County.

“Stolen chairs, bhang, pangas and claw bars (were) confiscated. Other suspects escaped but are being pursued by detectives,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement.

Crimes against students in other public universities have become commonplace, with several injured or killed in attacks off campus where they usually live in private hostels.

The suspects, who the DCI said were arrested on Sunday after a tip-off are: Mr Patrick Okanda, Mr Peter Amango Sande, Mr Geoffrey Okiya Mutunga, Mr Obed Panyako, Mr Peter Obed, Mr David Ndegu, Mr Samuel Kuya, Mr Stephen Oloo and Mr Nahashon Arena.