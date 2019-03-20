By SAMWEL OWINO

Members of Parliament have approved the nomination of Professor George Magoha as the Education Cabinet Secretary.

The lawmakers, while approving the report of the Committee on Appointment that vetted Prof Magoha, said he was the most qualified person to handle the sector .

Majority of MPs showered President Uhuru Kenyatta's nominee with praises due to his glittering and illustrious career in the academia.

Prof Magoha has served as chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council, University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor and chair of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board.

PRAISE

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa expressed confidence that Prof Magoha was best-suited to solve the myriad of problems in the education sector.

“I have no doubt he is going to succeed. We don’t want Cabinet Secretaries who have no experience,” Dr Wamalwa said.

Seme MP James Nyikal termed the nominee a committed professional with high standards of integrity.

“His no-nonsense stance may sometimes be seen as arrogance but when he is wrong, he accepts his mistakes,” Dr Nyikal said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino described Prof Magoha as a firm leader who gives people a second chance.

“For our girls and boys to get quality education and grow up as God-fearing students, Prof Magoha must the Cabinet Secretary for Education. This the best decision President Kenyatta has ever made,” Mr Owino

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa urged Prof Magoha to guide public universities on prudent financial management as many universities are grappling with financial difficulties.

SWEARING-IN

The National Assembly's approval paved way for Prof Magoha's formal appointment.

He is likely to be sworn-in on Thursday to take over from CS Amina Mohamed who was transferred to the Sports ministry following the sacking of Rashid Echesa.

Prof Magoha, who was nominated by President Kenyatta, was vetted last week Thursday.

During the vetting, he vowed to deal decisively with teachers who prey on girls in their care if his nomination is approved by Parliament.

On the new curriculum, the father of one boy told the lawmakers that it's timely and should have been implemented years ago.