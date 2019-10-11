Two directors of a computer dealer have been charged with a Sh1.5bn tax evasion claim while a proprietor of a construction company will be arrested for threatening to kill a revenue enforcement officer over a Sh162m demand.

Milimani Law Courts chief magistrate Francis Andayi directed police to arrest and arraign Hassan Ahmednur, the proprietor of Hanamal Construction Limited over a Sh162, 059,273 tax evasion claims.

While applying the arrest of Ahmednur, a Kenya Revenue Authorirty (KRA) prosecutor, Ms Nelly Ngovi , said the accused threatened to shoot Mr Solomon Laikera at close range.

“Mr Laikera, a criminal investigation department (CID) officer attached to the KRA investigations agency had jump out of a moving vehicle to save his life,” Ms Ngovi told the magistrate.

Ms Ngovi said, the officer hurt his hip joint and is now walking with a lot of difficult.

“I now urge this court to order the arrest of Ahmednur, who is alleged to be in hospital after being directed by Justice Luka Kimaru to appear before you today (yesterday) to answer tax fraud charges,” Ms Ngovi prayed.

She said the law protects law enforcement officers and licenced gun holders must not be allowed to intimidate tax law enforcers.

“Mr Ahmednur is a licenced gun holder and he threatened a police officer and endangered his life,” Ms Ngovi stated.

She doubted some hospital documents presented to the court by a defence lawyer saying, “they appear to be fishy”

“I doubt whether the accused is sick. He had been directed by Justice Kimaru to appear before you (Andayi) to plead to charges filed against him since investigations have been completed,” Ms Ngovi.

She said the judge declined to issue the accused with a conservatory bond pending arrest and prosecution.

Ahmednur will be arraigned early next week.

In the Sh1.5bn George Bhutto Obiga, Bernard Ochieng Okello and their company Olympus Computer Garage Limited denied ten counts fraud in relation to tax, misleading statements and failure to submit returns.

The three denied failing to meet their tax requirements for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Defence lawyer Ochieng Oduol urged the court to free them on bond saying “it is now settled law that bail is a constitutional rights for all suspects arraigned in court.”

Ms Ngovi urged Andayi to consider the colossal amount involved then impose commensurate bail terms.

Each was freed on a cash bail of Sh2million while their company was ordered to deposit a cash bail of Sh1million.

“If the company does not raise the Sh1million cash bail then both directors will remain in custody until they pay for it,”Andayi ruled.

The case will be heard on November 6, 2019.