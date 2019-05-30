By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A judge has summoned two expert witnesses from South Africa to testify in the case of the murder of former Juja member of Parliament George Thuo.

Justice Roselyn Korir on Thursday directed the investigating officer to travel to that country to bond the witnesses, who will give toxicology reports.

Mr Thuo was also the proprietor of the City Hoppa bus company.

He collapsed and died after having beer at a popular club in Thika Town on November 17, 2013.

ARREST WARRANTS

The summonses came after state prosecutor Charles Okeyo made an application.

Mr Okeyo also asked the court to issue warrants for the arrest of witnesses who had not turned up in court.

Justice Korir granted the request for the arrest of the people who are to testify in the trial of six suspects.

Those charged with killing the former government chief whip are the owner of Porkies Bar in Thika, Mr Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki, Mr Christopher Lumbazio Andika alias Lumba, Mr Andrew Karanja Wainaina, Mr Samuel Kuria Ngugi alias Visi, Ms Esther Ndinda Mulinge and Ms Ruth Watahi Irungu alias Atlanta Vanessa.

CRIME SCENE

During the court session, a crime scene officer said he did not take photographs at the bar.

Defence counsel Cliff Ombeta asked inspector Jestmore Maliti, “Did you take photographs of the scene where the deceased took beer before he collapsed?”

He answered, “No, I did not take photographs since I was just going to identify the club where Thuo took beer before he collapsed and died."

Mr Maliti explained that there was a large crowd of onlookers but the club owner was not there.

Mr Ombeta asked, “Was the club closed? Did you see any beer bottles?”

The inspector said, “Yes it was closed but my OCS was received and taken inside the club to process the scene. I remained outside. I did not see any beer bottles."

He said he took photographs of the body two days after a post-mortem was carried out at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on November 19, 2013.

WITNESS TREATMENT

Justice Korir reprimanded the prosecutor for stepping down witness Mr Raphael Muteti, who was taken to court on a warrant of arrest.

“This court is concerned about the manner in which you are treating witnesses against whom you asked it to issue warrants only to step them down, alleging they will give testimonies similar to those of other witnesses," she said.

Mr Okeyo apologised to Mr Muteti and the judge for the anomaly.

The judge set the hearing for July 25 and 26 and warned that "I will not allow any further adjournments".