By HELLEN SHIKANDA

The German government is aiding Kenya’s capacity expansion to test more Covid-19 cases as the country battles the virus.

Under the arrangement, the German government announced it is supporting the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) to utilise its laboratories and staff to offer more testing for Covid-19 in Kenya, expanding the number of institutions capable of confirming the infections.

This arrangement, the German Embassy in Nairobi said on Monday, will help provide needed resources and experts against the virus disease.

The testing which can serve at least 800 people a day, ill be carried out via ILRI's new initiative called the One Health Research, Education and Outreach Centre for Africa (OHRECA) that will be officially launched later.

The programme will also be targeting to study possible ways of preventing future pandemics especially in zoonotic diseases, and improve food security in Kenya, officials said.

In Biology, zoonotic diseases are those which can infect animals, especially livestock, and later cross over into humans. This crossovers, scientists argue, sometimes makes it difficult to fight the disease as the virus may mutate.

For Covid-19, the novel coronavirus that causes it hasn’t yet mutated even though it is suspected to have come from animals originally.

The acting director general for Health Dr Patrick Amoth and ILRI's Director General Jimmy Smith sealed the deal on Monday, facilitated by the German Federal Government, in Nairobi., which was represented by Annett Gunther, the German Ambassador to Kenya.

"We are pleased to be part of this partnership to expand testing for Covid-19 and we welcome ILRI and Germany's support in this area," said Dr Amoth

Having a long-standing relationship with the Government of Kenya, we are committed to supporting its efforts during this pandemic and through one health Center to contribute to mitigating future risks," said Mr Smith.

In the East African Community, Germany has provided mobile laboratories and diagnostic kits. They are also planning to partake regional training on screening at Airports in Mombasa and Nairobi.

"Germany stands by the people of Kenya and will continue its close cooperation with Kenyan partners at this difficult time, adapting to its challenges. I salute the innovative approach of ILRI to expand Covid-19 testing capacities," said Annett Gunther, German Ambassador to Kenya.

In response to the global humanitarian Covid-19 disaster, the German government has responded to the appeal made by the United Nations and has actively participated in the European Union's global cooperation package focusing on Africa. Six countries, Belgium, France, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark and German in partnership with the European Union, have joined hands to ensure Kenya's food security is guaranteed in these times of the pandemic.