By NG'ANG'A MBUGUA

Were Noah to rise from the dead and find himself at the Olare Motorogi Conservancy, he would be proud of the work he did all those centuries ago when he put all animals in his ark, two by two, as it says in the Sunday school rhyme.

Today, the conservancy, one of the 17 in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, is home to a wide variety of wild animals that roam freely across the 33,000 acres of the private conservancy.

Since the animals are available in large numbers and, from the look of things, are used to being watched up-close, they have been driving up the number of tourists who travel to the Mara for one of Africa's richest game drive experiences.

SUNSET

In the evenings, as the skies darken over the conservancy, the setting sun casts its golden rays across the plains, covering it in a magenta hue that has to be experienced to be understood.

Like a canvass on the ceiling of a chapel, the dark clouds cover the shrubs, signalling to the herds of topi, wildebeest, gazelles and buffaloes that another day has come to an end and it is time for a change in sentry duty.

Animals that had spent the day snoozing in the long grass have to wake up and keep vigil as their counterparts call it a night.

The wind howls. A lone forlorn bull elephant ambles' into the thinness of time and space on its way to spend another cold night alone.

The black-back jackal makes its alarm call and a dove coos in the distance, shielded from sight by the intricate branches of the thorn tree.

WHILING AWAY

Up upon a knoll, a pride of lions plays placidly. It is evident they have not eaten but their luck will come in the morning when, like lightening, they will strike a hapless herbivore, turning it into minced meat in line with the law of the jungle.

Life in the Mara starts early. The vast plains unfold like a vista, opening the human mind to limitless possibilities.

But it will be just another day in the placid waters for the giant hippos.

The shy leopard will spend much of his day up a tree, next to the carcass of an antelope that it keeps at hand for the hour hunger pangs will bite. It will while away time in this fashion until the mating season comes.

Until then, it is happy in its own company.

The beauty of the Mara is in the silence punctuated by the floating bubbles of bird songs, the soft patter of hooves and the occasional braying of a zebra looking for its mates.

In a few weeks, the wildebeest grazing in the fields will be joined by hundreds of thousands more, which will be crossing into Kenya from the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, forming part of the great migration that has made the Mara one of Kenya's leading tourist attractions outside the sunny beaches of the Coast.

VISITOR EXPERIENCE

"The elephant uses its feet to send and receive messages," says our guide, Philip Mushaba.

Part of Philip's job is to ensure visitors not only get to see the animals at arm's length away but that they are also fed them with nuggets of little-known fun facts about the wild, like the fact that you cannot see the bull's private business because it is hidden inside its body.

Enjoying the marvels of nature is one thing but it is also possible for visitors to also enjoy an unforgettable hospitality experience, thanks to the Olare Mara Kempinski.

It is one of the high-end boutique establishments with 12 tents, some of which overlook one of the many seasonal streams that criss-cross the Mara ecosystem.

"We focus on "My Moments" experiences. We create a story that makes memories for guests," says Geoffrey Bob Ouma, who runs the camp with 40 employees, including a masseur who can give guests a session in the open wilderness if they so choose.

The aim, he says, is to give guests an offering of western luxury mixed with an authentic experience of the African wild.

'MAGIC'

There are 11 other establishments in the conservancy, which is owned by the local community through a joint venture.

The community has leased out the land to hotels which have a combined capacity of 92 beds because they seek to restrict the number of visitors at any given time.

That means, when fully booked, a visitor has a mean of over 3,000 acres to drive around, enjoy breakfast near a heard of elephants or something more potent around a log fire under a star-lit sky.