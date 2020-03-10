Global partners welcome Somali move

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

More by this Author

By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author

Somalia’s international partners have welcomed the rapprochement between President Kenyatta and his counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo saying engagements between the two leaders are necessary for regional peace.

Just a day after President Farmaajo agreed to meet President Kenyatta, the partners underscored the importance of direct communication between the two countries noting that continued dialogue should be encouraged until lasting solutions are in place.

In a joint statement, the partners called for cooperation and dialogue between Jubaland State authorities and the Federal Government of Somalia and demanded that all actors exercise restraint and avoid actions that could spark violence.

REGIONAL STABILITY

They said the build up of security forces in the Gedo region of Jubaland, Somalia, and clashes in the vicinity of Beled Hawo on March 2, that resulted in the displacement of civilians and casualties was a threat to regional stability.

“We welcome the communication between President Farmaajo and President Kenyatta and encourage the leaders to continue to de-escalate tensions between their two countries,” the statement released late Sunday said.

Advertisement

It was signed by African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), Denmark, Ethiopia, EU, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, Italy, Sweden, UK, US and the UN.

Meanwhile, tension still reign in Mandera Town a week after two Somali military camps clashed in the neighbouring town of Bula Hawa, the effects of which spilt over into Kenyan soil.

The clash, which left at least one person dead and 11 others injured, paralysed day to day activities.

“Nobody is sure what could happen next because both camps have been regrouping and getting reinforcements and no group is likely to give up easily,” said Mr Adan Hussein, a trader.

On the streets, some taxis have been operating cautiously while others kept off.

Mandera County Assembly Minority Leader Jimale Abdi on Monday said normal House business is expected to resume Tuesday.

SHOPS OPEN

“We have been around doing other things but plenary will resume tomorrow (Tuesday) as the situation calms down,” he said.

A spot check by the Nation established that many shops were open with the owners keenly following the happenings in Somalia.

“I have a radio with me through which I am listening to the Somalia station. If they announce their plan to cross into Mandera, I will close my shop,” said Mr Yarrow Abdullahi.

Fugitive Jubbaland Security Minister Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur, who escaped from prison in Somalia, is reported to be in Mandera town.

His presence is said to have precipitated the clash between the Somalia forces.

During last week’s clash with Jubbaland forces, the Federal Government of Somalia army wanted the minister and his group forced to shift their base from Border Point 1 estate to Barwaqo.

They temporarily stayed at a local KDF camp with another group at Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) Kapedo Camp in Mandera East before moving towards Koromey on the outskirts of Mandera town.

Unconfirmed reports say that several fighters from the Jubbaland camp have since defected to join the Federal Government army, citing tough working conditions.

CAPTURED

“Abdirashid is losing members of his forces to the Somalia army and he might soon be captured,” said a local elder.

Mandera County Assembly Speaker Mohamed Khalif said both governments should concentrate on fighting Al-Shabaab militants in the area.

“Our government has been good at cultivating peaceful coexistence in the region and we need to see the same done with the current issue of Somalia. We are a peace loving country and we only need to assist Somalia solve its problems,” he said.

Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi said the recent controversial trip to Somalia by 12 MPs from North-Eastern region had cleared the way for dialogue and diplomacy.