By THOMAS RAJULA

More by this Author

Gospel rapper Kamlesh Kagaba, real name Patrick Kagaba, was on Sunday night released from Karen Police Station in Nairobi amid investigations into the theft of Sh72 million from Standard Chartered Bank.

After the incident on September 5, police sources told the Nation that part of the cash was stolen as G4S employees transported it in a van while the rest was withdrawn from an ATM in Nairobi West.

The G4S personnel had collected the money from their headquarters on Witu Road and taken it to the Nairobi West branch.

Kamlesh was arrested at his garage in Kikuyu on September 6 after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported that a vehicle used to commit the crime was found there.

The vehicle, a Toyota Voxy, registration KCE 920E, was being repainted from while to black.

'TREATED WELL'

Advertisement

After he was released, Kamlesh said the DCI officers treated him well.

In a video shared by gospel rapper Juliani, real name Julius Owino, he said, “I’m so thankful to God, friends and family. I heard that a lot of people have been rallying for me (my release). So now I am free [Sic]."

Well-wishers including his fellow artistes pushed for Kamlesh's release after his arrest was made public, claiming his business was genuine.

They said no law requires garages to alert police when a client requests a vehicle paint job and that there was no way he could have known that a crime had been committed.

Kamlesh will report to the DCI on September 10 for further instructions.

OTHER SUSPECTS

During the weekend, detectives arrested police officers Chris Ayienda and Vincent Owour in Kisii and Kendu Bay respectively and recovered Sh7m and a Subaru Forester registration number KCB 649Z.

This followed information that they had received the money from another suspect, Administration Police constable Chris Machogu, who had been arrested earlier after they trailed his mobile phone signal.

He allegedly had Sh1,000 notes, with consecutive serial numbers, amounting to Sh3 million.