The government has suspended indefinitely a directive it had issued last week on Friday compelling all imported cargo from Port of Mombasa to Nairobi and other hinterlands to be transported by Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The notice which was issued jointly by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was suspended Tuesday evening few hours before its fully implementation on Wednesday.

This comes after a high level meeting which took place in Nairobi between KPA, KRA and Kenya Railway Authority.

Stakeholders in the industry had protested the rule which was against World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreement which rules on trade facilitation to allow for free cargo by the most effective means where Kenya is a signatory.

KPA communication manager Bernard Osero confirmed the suspension of the rule.