 Government to buy maize at Sh2,300 per bag - Daily Nation
Government to buy maize at Sh2,300 per bag

Thursday November 22 2018

maize farmers

Farmers arrange maize sacks for delivery to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Eldoret depot. The government has agreed to buy maize at Sh2,300 per bag. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By PSCU
The Cabinet on Thursday approved the purchase of two million bags of maize from local farmers at a price of Sh2,300 per bag.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi and attended by Deputy President William Ruto approved proposals by the Ministry of Agriculture to purchase the maize as part of the ongoing proactive efforts by the government to support local farmers.

In recent months, the President has called for urgent interventions to protect local maize farmers from market challenges including delayed payments.

Thursday's decision by the Cabinet is a major relief to local farmers who have been raising concerns about the lack of an assured local market for their produce.

