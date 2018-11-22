Government to buy maize at Sh2,300 per bag

By PSCU

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the purchase of two million bags of maize from local farmers at a price of Sh2,300 per bag.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi and attended by Deputy President William Ruto approved proposals by the Ministry of Agriculture to purchase the maize as part of the ongoing proactive efforts by the government to support local farmers.

In recent months, the President has called for urgent interventions to protect local maize farmers from market challenges including delayed payments.