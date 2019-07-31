By VITALIS KIMUTAI

The government will accord Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso a State funeral.

In Bomet, preparations to receive her body were in top gear Thursday ahead its arrival this evening.

Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok was in meetings the whole morning with members of the county executive, county assembly and the Jubilee Party leadership to finalise burial arrangements.

“We will do everything within our means in conjunction with the national government to ensure Dr Laboso is accorded a befitting send off. It is sad to lose such a pillar, but we shall soldier on to implement her development agenda,” said Dr Barchok.

County commissioner Geoffrey Omoding, Police Commander Naomi Ichami and criminal investigations officer Jacob Muli inspected the Bomet Green Stadium, where the body will be viewed Friday.

The security team also visited the family home in Sotik town.

“Preparations to receive the body for an overnight stay in Sotik and public viewing at the Bomet stadium are on course,” said Mr Omoding during a press briefing at the stadium.

He said Dr Laboso’s death was a major blow to the projects she held dearly, including women and children’s rights.

Dr Laboso’s body, which is lying at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi, will today be taken to All Saints Cathedral for a requiem mass and later flown to Bomet.

Friday, from Bomet, the body will be flown to Koru in Kisumu County for an overnight stay.